Afridi invites Opposition for legislation on electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Chairperson of Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Friday invited opposition parties for legislation on electoral reforms.

The legislation on electoral reforms would help address concerns of opposition parties raised after general election in 2018, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government wanted to introduce electronic voting machine (EVM), system for achieving transparency in future elections.

Replying to a question regarding inflation and challenges for the PTI, he said that people are facing problems because of weak policies of the last regimes.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said incumbent government was taking all possible steps for institutional reforms.

He said that despite COVID pandemic, the Pakistan exports, stock exchange, remittances agriculture and industrial sector were showing better results.

The PTI government, he said had extended subsidy to farmers for purchase of seeds while loan facilities at low mark up rate has been provided to people for construction of small houses.

He said Ahsaas program and health cards schemes launched by the PTI government was working effectively in provincial areas. He urged the Opposition to support the government for public welfare projects and avoid wasting time on non-issues.