UrduPoint.com

Afridi Protests BBC's Article Against Vlog; Says 'taken Out Of Context'

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:20 PM

Afridi protests BBC's article against Vlog; says 'taken out of context'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi on Monday strongly protested over an article published by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) urdu on his video log (V-log) of the Time Square - a place in Midtown Manhattan of the America's New York City.

It was aimed at highlighting Prime Minister Imran Khan's Shelter Homes (Panahgah) initiative taken in line with his vision for homeless people in Pakistan, he said in a tweet.

"I lodge strong protest to a biased & opinionated piece by @BBCUrdu on my Vlog at #TimeSquare.

I reiterate that my comments were about shelter homes of hon'ble PM @ImranKhanPTI 4 destitute & homeless," he tweeted.

"Le'me assure you @AngelaAggeler this is vicious, out of context @usembislamabad," he added to his tweet.

US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler and the American Embassy was also tagged in the tweet to explain that 'the contents of BBC article were out of context from his Vlog and malicious in nature', said a news statement issued by the chairman office.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Protest Manhattan New York Afridi From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

47 minutes ago
 Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer o ..

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer of UAE’s food and water secur ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

2 hours ago
 One dead as bauxite trains collide in Guinea

One dead as bauxite trains collide in Guinea

2 minutes ago
 Nyet! Sweden blocks naming baby boy 'Vladimir Puti ..

Nyet! Sweden blocks naming baby boy 'Vladimir Putin'

2 minutes ago
 Ryabkov, Sullivan Discuss Topical International Is ..

Ryabkov, Sullivan Discuss Topical International Issues - Russian Foreign Ministr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.