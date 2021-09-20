ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi on Monday strongly protested over an article published by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) urdu on his video log (V-log) of the Time Square - a place in Midtown Manhattan of the America's New York City.

It was aimed at highlighting Prime Minister Imran Khan's Shelter Homes (Panahgah) initiative taken in line with his vision for homeless people in Pakistan, he said in a tweet.

"I lodge strong protest to a biased & opinionated piece by @BBCUrdu on my Vlog at #TimeSquare.

I reiterate that my comments were about shelter homes of hon'ble PM @ImranKhanPTI 4 destitute & homeless," he tweeted.

"Le'me assure you @AngelaAggeler this is vicious, out of context @usembislamabad," he added to his tweet.

US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler and the American Embassy was also tagged in the tweet to explain that 'the contents of BBC article were out of context from his Vlog and malicious in nature', said a news statement issued by the chairman office.