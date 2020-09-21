Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehrayar Afridi Monday urged the opposition leaders to support Prime Minister Imran Khan's forthcoming address to the session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehrayar Afridi Monday urged the opposition leaders to support Prime Minister Imran Khan's forthcoming address to the session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Talking to journalists, Afridi criticised the recently held Multi Party Conference of opposition parties where they made an announcement of anti-government campaign.

"It would send a very negative message to the Kashmiris who are fighting against the Indian occupational forces and the world," he said.

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other opposition parties took out a long march and distracted world attention from Kashmir, last year, when Prime Minister Imran Khan made a historic speech at the UNGA, ," said Shehryar Afridi.

Once again, he said that PM Khan is going to address the UNGA, the opposition is again trying to send a wrong message to the world.

He said that it was the dire need of the time that entire nation should stand by Imran Khan so as a message of unity on Kashmir be floated at international level.