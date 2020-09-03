UrduPoint.com
Afridi To Include GB Legislatures In International Dialogue On Kashmir Issue

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:22 PM

Afridi to include GB legislatures in international dialogue on Kashmir issue

Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Afridi Thursday said the future representatives and legislators of Gilgit Baltistan would be included in international interactions on Kashmir dispute to highlight the plight of Kashmiris in befitting manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Afridi Thursday said the future representatives and legislators of Gilgit Baltistan would be included in international interactions on Kashmir dispute to highlight the plight of Kashmiris in befitting manner.

The GB representatives would also attend the meetings of Kashmir Committee, regularly, besides participating in the activities of Kashmir issue, he said during a meeting with a delegation of GB journalists.

He said India has been investing millions to sow the seeds of dissent in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and GB but the people of these areas have stood firm to foil all nefarious designs of the enemy.

He lauded the services of the people of Gilgit Baltistan for their love and affection with Pakistan and said the people of GB are very close to his heart.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had abolished No Objection Certificate (NoC) for foreign tourists to visit GB which is largely benefiting GB revenues.

He said the Kashmir Committee would work for more social welfare projects in GB.

Afridi said the engagements with GB youth would be his priority subject and he would expand his interaction with them.

The delegation led by President GB Journalists Forum Ghulam Abbas expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for revoking NOC condition for foreigners to visit the GB.

