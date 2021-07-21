Afridi urged for remembering Kashmiris, Palestinian, oppressed segments on Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Khan Afridi on the occasion of Eid ul Azha urged people to remember their Muslim brethren in Kashmiris, Palestinian and other in distress around the globe.

In his Eid message he said, Eid-ul-Azha disseminated the message of unity and selflessness.

Shehryar Afridi urged the people that in their blessed moments of Eid, they should remember the poor and needy as well as the oppressed people of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Palestine, Yemen and other areas of the world.

Kashmiri people had been writing a new story of decades of love for Pakistan and sacrifices for freedom from Indian slavery, he said adding, whatever the circumstances, the government of Pakistan and the people would continue to support them in every possible way.

He said the day of Eid-ul-Azha commemorated the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS). All Muslims need to remember the same spirit of sacrifice, he added.

Eid-ul-Azha is a remembrance of the submission of the spirit of sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and the obedience and acceptance of Hazrat Ismail (AS).

No nation could develop without a spirit of sacrifice, he said and added that more help should be given to the poor and needy on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He also urged people to strictly observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of coronavirus while celebrating Eid-ul-Azha.