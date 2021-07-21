UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afridi Urged For Remembering Kashmiris, Palestinian, Oppressed Segments On Eid

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Afridi urged for remembering Kashmiris, Palestinian, oppressed segments on Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Khan Afridi on the occasion of Eid ul Azha urged people to remember their Muslim brethren in Kashmiris, Palestinian and other in distress around the globe.

In his Eid message he said, Eid-ul-Azha disseminated the message of unity and selflessness.

Shehryar Afridi urged the people that in their blessed moments of Eid, they should remember the poor and needy as well as the oppressed people of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Palestine, Yemen and other areas of the world.

Kashmiri people had been writing a new story of decades of love for Pakistan and sacrifices for freedom from Indian slavery, he said adding, whatever the circumstances, the government of Pakistan and the people would continue to support them in every possible way.

He said the day of Eid-ul-Azha commemorated the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS). All Muslims need to remember the same spirit of sacrifice, he added.

Eid-ul-Azha is a remembrance of the submission of the spirit of sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and the obedience and acceptance of Hazrat Ismail (AS).

No nation could develop without a spirit of sacrifice, he said and added that more help should be given to the poor and needy on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He also urged people to strictly observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of coronavirus while celebrating Eid-ul-Azha.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Palestine Poor Yemen Jammu Same Afridi Muslim All From Government Unity Foods Limited Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Chinese Hackers Breached 13 US Gas Pipeline Firms ..

12 hours ago

Govt committed to help, assist in repatriation of ..

12 hours ago

Iranian Foreign Ministry Condemns Baghdad Market B ..

13 hours ago

Audit Faults US Immigration Officials for Arrestin ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.