Afridi Urges Kashmiri Social Media Activists To Expose Indian Regime Evil Designs

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Afridi urges Kashmiri social media activists to expose Indian regime evil designs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Tuesday urged the Kashmiri social media activists to utilize all their potentials to expose evil designs of Indian regime.

He asked the bloggers, Vloggers to make the World realize that what was happening in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concentration camps in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Only then the World will know that we exist and we are as humans as everyone else," said Shehryar Afridi while addressing the Kashmiri social media and youth activists from Azad Jammu and Kashmir here.

The Kashmir Committee chairman said that Pakistan has fought the biggest war on land against terrorism and won it.

"We have surprised the world with our talent and motivation to fight all the ills including terrorism, drugs and evil agents of the enemy," he said.

He urged the youth to first realize their potential and then work towards polishing their skills.

He asked the youth to stay prepared, for when the time comes to liberate Kashmir from fascist Modi's grip, youth will be Pakistan's first line of defence.

He said there was no comparison to the patience of half widows, pallet gun victims and prisoners of conscience.

Afridi said the Kashmiri freedom fighters like Masarat Alam Bhat, Asia Andrabi and Syed Shabbir Ahmed Shah were facing hardships in jails just to get Kashmir free from Indian colonial regime.

He said that all Kashmiri freedom fighters jailed by India deserved justice and it will be granted soon.

He urged all the political parties including JUI, ANP, PML-N and the PPP to unite for national interest and security and fight Kashmir's war as one nation.

He told youth of AJK that they have his full support for whichever initiatives they want to take, whether within or outside Pakistan.

