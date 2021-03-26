UrduPoint.com
Afridi Urges Maryam To Present Herself Before NAB, Avoid Misleading Nation

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

Afridi urges Maryam to present herself before NAB, avoid misleading nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairperson of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Sheharyar Khan Afridi, on Thursday urged Maryam Nawaz to present herself before the national accountability bureau (NAB), and avoid misleading the nation. The father of Maryam Nawaz has left the country after deceiving the national institutions, he said while talking to a private television channel. Shahbaz Sharif who was the guarantor for Nawaz Sharif, could not fulfill the commitment, he said adding that Ex Prime Minister was deliberately avoiding to return Pakistan to skip from corruption cases. It was an indecent act being committed by leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, to take mob to NAB office, he said.

Maryam Nawaz was challenging writ of the government, he added. No one was allowed to violate law and order in the country, he warned.

The Opposition, he said should sit with the government for reforms and desist from creating chaos at public places. Replying to a question about sexual abuse case of a minor reported in Kohat, he suggested that perpetrators of crime should be hanged publicly. To another question, he said Opposition should play role and cooperate with the ruling party for legislation so that strict laws could be implemented to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future.

