Afridi Urges UN To Take Action Against 'Indian Muslims Genocide Plan'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Afridi urges UN to take action against 'Indian Muslims Genocide Plan'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman, Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday said the international Human Rights experts have warned the world about the Muslims genocide across India.

In a tweet, he urged the United Nations to take action against India to save innocent lives as RSS-led Narendra Modi regime gave a vicious 10-tier plan to eliminate Muslims from Assam to Kashmir.

