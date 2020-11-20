Afridi urges UN to take action against 'Indian Muslims Genocide Plan'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman, Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday said the international Human Rights experts have warned the world about the Muslims genocide across India.

In a tweet, he urged the United Nations to take action against India to save innocent lives as RSS-led Narendra Modi regime gave a vicious 10-tier plan to eliminate Muslims from Assam to Kashmir.