ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman of Parliament's Special Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Sunday strongly criticised the Indian fascist government for issuing domicile certificates to non-resident Indian nationals in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJK) and urged the world to act against Modis medieval plans to artificially bring a demographic change in the occupied valley.

He was reacting to the release of new domiciles to non-Kashmiri Indian citizens in IoJK, said a press release.

Afridi strongly condemned the racist Hindutva Supre­macist Modi government's continuing attempts to illegally alter the demography of IOJK in violation of all international laws & treaties as well as the 4th Geneva Convention.

"This move to grant domiciles to non Kashmiris is meant to change the demographic status of the occupied territory as non-Kashmiris will flood into the region to diminish the Muslim majority," Afridi said. Since the matter was already in the United Nations Security Council, Afridi urged the world to take action against India's 'medieval plans to bring demographic change' in IoJK for a plebiscite, adding no demographic change could be brought on the barrel of gun in IoJK.

He said that the Hindu fascist Indian regime was exploiting the international focus on the COVID-19 pandemic to push forward the Hindutva Supremacist agenda.

Afridi said that all Indian narratives on Kashmir had proven false.

"Its now proved that India was never a democracy.

It is a fascist coloniser using notion of democracy. This isn't only now killing and imprisoning Kashmiri Muslims in their own homes and land, but to wipe out, in a genocide carried out via laws and economic and population measures. An entire population is being decimated, and being replaced by bringing in outsiders from thousands of miles away to call them legal locals is a part of it," he added.

He said that the Indian state could not be looked at as a normal or merely dysfunctional state anymore.

"It is a rank fascist evil which must be exterminated from Kashmir. There can be no going back to any earlier era, no solution is now possible sans the total elimination of Indian forces from Kashmir. It is an ethical and moral duty of every human being to support the just cause of freedom from Indian occupation," he said.

Afridi said that nothing like this has been attempted anywhere in the world as the ongoing genocide of Kashmiri Muslims is aimed at extermination of Kaahmiris as IoJK is only Muslim majority state in India. This is worse than simple military occupation. We are not living in medieval times where lands were conquered and people enslaved. But even worse is being done in 2020 in Kashmir, " he argued.

Afridi urged the United Nations and the world leaders to pressurise India that it must agree to UN mandate of self determination in Kashmir per the UN resolutions as India itself had taken Kashmir issue to the UN and had promised a plebiscite to decide the dispute.