Afridi Vows To Set Up New Rehabilitation Centers For Transformation Of Drug Addicts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:40 PM

Afridi vows to set up new rehabilitation centers for transformation of drug addicts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control & SAFRON Shehryar Khan Afridi on Thursday vowed to set up new rehabilitation centers for drug addicts to help transform the addicts into productive, useful and healthy citizens.

During a surprise visit at Modern Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Center (MATRC) here the minister met with over 36 addicts being rehabilitated at the MATRC run by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Regional Directorate, a press release said.

The minister had a detailed session with the drug addicts being treated at the facility and inquired about the facilities being provided to the addicts. He expressed great satisfaction over the facilities and rehab process being adopted to help transform the drug addicts into productive citizens.

Brigadier Sijeel Haider, Director, International Coordination, ANF headquarters, Islamabad, briefed the minister over the affairs of the MATRC.

Brig Sijeel said that 17000 patients have been treated at the rehab center which housed 36 beds. The Minister was informed that no staff was hired yet and volunteers were operating the hospital.

He said that free treatment was being accorded to the drug addicts. He said that the Narcotics Control Ministry had approved construction of new building for rehabilitation center and PC-I has been approved worth Rs 245 million. He said that the Federal government has approved Rs 50 million grant for MATRC construction out of which Rs 50 million have been allocated for the current fiscal.

He said that 55400 patients have been treated at ANF rehabilitation centers since year 2005. He said that over 25,000 addicts from twin cities have applied for registration at the rehabilitation center but the facility only allowed 36 patients to be admitted.

