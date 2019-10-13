UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afridi Warns New Influx Of Refugees Due To Violence Surge In Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 04:40 PM

Afridi warns new influx of refugees due to violence surge in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for SAFRON & Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi has expressed his country's concerns over the new wave of violence in Afghanistan, saying that the recent rise in violence in Afghanistan may lead towards new flow of refugees into Pakistan.

Afridi expressed these concerns during a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi at Geneva.

Afridi said that irrespective of the fast developments taking place in Afghanistan, Pakistan would stand by its commitment for protection of Afghan refugees. Briefing the UN High Commissioner on the measures taken by the Government of Pakistan for the well-being and welfare of the Afghan refugees, Afridi asked Filippo Grandi to work on the challenges being faced by Pakistan in hosting the Afghan refugees, said a message received here.

Afridi said that there was a need for the UNHCR teams to reach out to the Afghan refugees staying in refugee camps and provide basic health, education and other amenities.

Sharing his concerns with the UN High Commissioner on Refugees, Afridi said that the decrease in UNHCR allocation for Afghan refugees was a source of alarm as refugees already needed more assistance in camps.

Briefing the High Commissioner on the humanist approach of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Shehryar Afridi said that the premier had agreed to co-convene the Global Refugee Forum (GRF) set for December 2019.

Stressing the UNHCR to accelerate efforts to facilitate the voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees, Afridi said that all stakeholders needed to address the impact of refugees faced by host communities. He urged the UNHCR to highlight the contributions of host countries and host communities through effective advocacy campaigns.

Afridi told the High Commissioner that Pakistan intends to convene a Conference to showcase the 40 years of hospitality of Afghan refugees in February next year and urged the UNHCR to mobilize support for the event.

The minister said that Pakistan did not need any assistance of itself, but the UNHCR must be facilitated to help the refugees with basic amenities. Afridi lauded the engagement of Germany and Italy for refugees cause in Pakistan.

UN High Commissioner Grandi deeply appreciated the hospitality and the leadership of Pakistan in hosting of Afghan refugees. He said that the UNHCR looked forward to welcoming Prime Minister Imran Khan at the GRF due in December.

He hoped that the events like the GRF, launch of Support Platform and Conference in Islamabad would help develop a momentum to garner support for Afghan refugees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister United Nations Education Germany Geneva Lead Italy February May December 2019 National University Afridi Event All Government Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation celebrates completion of 20th ..

3 hours ago

ERC continues aid efforts in Aden, Yemen

5 hours ago

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.