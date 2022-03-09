UrduPoint.com

Afshan Condemns Mianwali Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2022 | 04:59 PM

Afshan condemns Mianwali incident

Chairperson National Commission on the Right of Child (NCRC) Afshan Tehseen on Wednesday condemned in strongest term the brutal killing 7-day-old baby-girl Jannat and voiced for curbing such crimes against infants

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairperson National Commission on the Right of Child (NCRC) Afshan Tehseen on Wednesday condemned in strongest term the brutal killing 7-day-old baby-girl Jannat and voiced for curbing such crimes against infants.

Commenting on Mianwali incident, she informed APP that a change in the course was needed to avoid such sad incidents in future.

Concerned departments, including the human rights institutions, and law enforcement agencies, she said, are needed to play an active role to curb baby killing incidents.

She suggested that the best way to end crimes against children is to raise awareness. "Religious leaders and the media as well can play key roles in this regard," she said.

She also said that NCRC was playing an active role under its mandate to create an enabling, responsive and protective society for children where they could enjoy their rights with dignity.

"We are collaborating with other concerned departments and institutions as well as organising conferences, talks, webinars, and related events to create awareness about child rights", she added.

