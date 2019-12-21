UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao Calls For Enhancing Trade With Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 07:51 PM

Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao calls for enhancing trade with Afghanistan

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said that the government should take steps to formalize trade activities with Afghanistan in order to facilitate the business community and generate revenue for the country

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said that the government should take steps to formalize trade activities with Afghanistan in order to facilitate the business community and generate revenue for the country.He was talking to a delegation of businessmen and lawyers at the party secretariat here on Saturday.He said that the trade activities were being carried out through the unfrequented routes, which wasdamaging Pakistan's economy.He assured the delegation that he would spare no effort to highlight their problems at allforums in addition to taking up their issues with the Afghan government in a bid to facilitate them.

He said his party would soon convene a conference of the businessmen representing all bodies of thetraders to learn about their issues and subsequently iron out a strategy to help resolve their problems.QWP leader urged the government to remove the hurdles hampering trade activities betweenIslamabad and Kabul.

He added that the bilateral trade volume was very low and concrete efforts wereneeded to promote trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.Sherpao said that Pakistan must not ignore Afghanistan as it was a big market for the country sothe government should facilitate the business community to do business in the neighbouring country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Business Qaumi Watan Party Lawyers Market All Government

Recent Stories

India protests rage on as death toll rises to 21

1 minute ago

Thousands of People Take to Street in Taiwan's Kao ..

1 minute ago

Governing body of Rawalpindi Development Authority ..

1 minute ago

Reference filed against Justice Waqar in Supreme J ..

2 minutes ago

Year 2019 terms satisfactory for Pakistan in sport ..

5 minutes ago

Government should not interfere in the FPCCI elect ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.