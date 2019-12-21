Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao calls for enhancing trade with Afghanistan

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said that the government should take steps to formalize trade activities with Afghanistan in order to facilitate the business community and generate revenue for the country

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said that the government should take steps to formalize trade activities with Afghanistan in order to facilitate the business community and generate revenue for the country.He was talking to a delegation of businessmen and lawyers at the party secretariat here on Saturday.He said that the trade activities were being carried out through the unfrequented routes, which wasdamaging Pakistan's economy.He assured the delegation that he would spare no effort to highlight their problems at allforums in addition to taking up their issues with the Afghan government in a bid to facilitate them.

He said his party would soon convene a conference of the businessmen representing all bodies of thetraders to learn about their issues and subsequently iron out a strategy to help resolve their problems.QWP leader urged the government to remove the hurdles hampering trade activities betweenIslamabad and Kabul.

He added that the bilateral trade volume was very low and concrete efforts wereneeded to promote trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.Sherpao said that Pakistan must not ignore Afghanistan as it was a big market for the country sothe government should facilitate the business community to do business in the neighbouring country.