Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao Condemns Bajaur Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2023 | 10:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Qaumi Watan Party Central Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and Provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao Sunday strongly condemned the Bajaur blast, in which a total of 40 JUI-F workers, local leaders have been martyred and more than 150 injured with 16 are in critical condition.

This he said in a press statement issued here, former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao prays for the speedy recovery of those injured in the explosion in the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam rally and for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the affected families. The increasing incidence of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a matter of concern which must be stopped, said Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao.

He said, terrorist activities in the Pakhtoon belt are very alarming and the incidents of terrorism one after the other in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are a matter of concern. The whole nation is very sad about these incidents and has become a victim of uncertainty and anxiety. Former Interior Minister Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said.

The government should take practical measures to control the law and order situation, otherwise there is a fear that the situation will be further sabotaged later Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, the Provincial President of the QWP.

Aftab Sherpao and Sikandar Sherpao urged the concerned quarters to ensure timely provision of best treatment facilities to the injured persons.

