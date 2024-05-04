Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao Visits Bereaved Family In Kohat To Express Condolence
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Former Chief Minister and Chairman of the Qaumi Watan Party, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday paid a visit to the residence of Mahmoodul islam Advocate in Kohat.
There, he expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Mahmoodul Islam’s brother.
Lawyers were also present during this solemn occasion.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
CSS 2023 results; check complete details here
European companies show interest in investing in Pakistan’s IT sector
Nominations for three governors'posts; check details here
PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three kids sustain burn injuries as aunt set them ablaze over unknown reasons32 seconds ago
-
Four petrol pumps sealed10 minutes ago
-
PSCA expands free Wi-Fi service to 100 points10 minutes ago
-
Minister Aftab Sherpao condoles Mahmoodul Islam's brother death in Kohat10 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Hajj Committee organizes third Hajj training sessions on May 410 minutes ago
-
Two eunuchs shot on Kohat Road in City, in critical condition: Doctors10 minutes ago
-
Notorious commercial human trafficker arrested11 minutes ago
-
Nisar Ali Khan's excellent journalistic services were appreciated by the Social Welfare Society30 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police arrest suspects responsible for killing of officer within 24 hours30 minutes ago
-
Police complaint cell performance30 minutes ago
-
IKD Hayatabad awarded ISO certification31 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned on violations40 minutes ago