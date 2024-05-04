Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao visits bereaved family in Kohat to express condolence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Former Chief Minister and Chairman of the Qaumi Watan Party, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday paid a visit to the residence of Mahmoodul islam Advocate in Kohat.

There, he expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Mahmoodul Islam’s brother.

Lawyers were also present during this solemn occasion.

