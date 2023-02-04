UrduPoint.com

Aftab Ahmad Sherpao Visits LRH, Inquires About Peshawar Blast Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Aftab Ahmad Sherpao visits LRH, inquires about Peshawar Blast victims

Former Federal Interior Minister and Chairman Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao Saturday visited Lady Reading Hospital and inquired about the health of Peshawar Police Lines Masjid Blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Former Federal Interior Minister and Chairman Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao Saturday visited Lady Reading Hospital and inquired about the health of Peshawar Police Lines Masjid Blast.

During his visit, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao along with other leaders of the Qaumi Watan Party also met with the blast victims in the hospital.

During his visit, talking to media men, former Federal Interior Minister and Qaumi Watan Party Chief Aftab Sherpao said he had met with the injured of the Peshawar Police Lines Blast and certainly the "Police Lines Masjid blast is a tragedy and so painful".

Police martyrs have been sacrificing for many years, Aftab Sherpao said, adding, the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was different from the rest of the provinces.

A pex Committee decided to take action against terrorists, Aftab Sherpao said.

"Terrorism in the country is alarming, political leadership should be on the same page against it," Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao suggested.

After the Army Public school tragedy, all parties decided on a joint national election plan, Aftab Sherpao said, adding, the party which is not united in this difficult situation is an abuse of the nation, the nation needed unity of political parties.

The issue of election is in the court, the decision will be followed, Aftab Sherpao replied to a question. 89 martyred in Police Lines blast, LRH administration has served patients in a better way, Aftab Sherpao said. "We stood with the families of all those martyrs in the Peshawar Police Lines Masjid blast and prayed to Almighty Allah to give a quick recovery to all injured," former Federal Interior Minister Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Lady Reading Hospital Muhammad Asim disclosed that 22 injured in LRH blast are under treatment and currently 6 are under treatment in ICU.

Related Topics

Election Injured Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Qaumi Watan Party Interior Minister Visit Same Reading Mosque Media All From Unity Foods Limited Court

Recent Stories

UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, pres ..

UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, preserving natural resources for f ..

9 minutes ago
 We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peo ..

We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peoples, religions, and beliefs: ..

38 minutes ago
 Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit half-centuries for Win ..

Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit half-centuries for Windies

13 minutes ago
 Systematic persecutions, extrajudicial killings, I ..

Systematic persecutions, extrajudicial killings, Israeli-style settler tactics i ..

13 minutes ago
 Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

1 hour ago
 Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner ..

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner to provide specialised care to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.