Aftab Ahmad Sherpao visits LRH, inquires about Peshawar Blast victims

Former Federal Interior Minister and Chairman Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao Saturday visited Lady Reading Hospital and inquired about the health of Peshawar Police Lines Masjid Blast

During his visit, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao along with other leaders of the Qaumi Watan Party also met with the blast victims in the hospital.

During his visit, talking to media men, former Federal Interior Minister and Qaumi Watan Party Chief Aftab Sherpao said he had met with the injured of the Peshawar Police Lines Blast and certainly the "Police Lines Masjid blast is a tragedy and so painful".

Police martyrs have been sacrificing for many years, Aftab Sherpao said, adding, the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was different from the rest of the provinces.

A pex Committee decided to take action against terrorists, Aftab Sherpao said.

"Terrorism in the country is alarming, political leadership should be on the same page against it," Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao suggested.

After the Army Public school tragedy, all parties decided on a joint national election plan, Aftab Sherpao said, adding, the party which is not united in this difficult situation is an abuse of the nation, the nation needed unity of political parties.

The issue of election is in the court, the decision will be followed, Aftab Sherpao replied to a question. 89 martyred in Police Lines blast, LRH administration has served patients in a better way, Aftab Sherpao said. "We stood with the families of all those martyrs in the Peshawar Police Lines Masjid blast and prayed to Almighty Allah to give a quick recovery to all injured," former Federal Interior Minister Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Lady Reading Hospital Muhammad Asim disclosed that 22 injured in LRH blast are under treatment and currently 6 are under treatment in ICU.