Aftab Sultan had served as Director General of Intelligence Bureau.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st,2022) Federal cabinet on Thursday approved appointment of Aftab Sultan as new Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The position of Chairman NAB had been vacant since the former chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal retired on Jun 2, 2022. Deputy Chairman Zahira Shah was performing as acting NAB head.

