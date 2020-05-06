UrduPoint.com
Aftab Jahangir Asks Opposition To Speak Out On National Issues

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:49 PM

Aftab Jahangir asks opposition to speak out on National issues

Member National Assembly (MNA) Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Aftab Jahangir Wednesday urged the opposition parties to talk only coronavirus National issues in upcoming National Assembly session instead of criticising government and highlighting unnecessary issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Aftab Jahangir Wednesday urged the opposition parties to talk only coronavirus National issues in upcoming National Assembly session instead of criticising government and highlighting unnecessary issues.

In an interview with ptv news channel, he asked the opposition parties to speak out on National issues and not bother about their political point scorings.

He stressed that every individual must play constructive role to tackle the challenges being faced by the country, adding, the positive approach by the people would help to make a corona free country soon.

He explained that the government and the opposition have agreed to call the National Assembly session on May 11 strictly in accordance with the health guidelines and SOPs to ensure safety of the members and the assembly staff.

However, it's my personal request to focus on coronavirus as the role of the Opposition is important in a parliamentary democracy, he added.

Replying a question regarding relaxed lockdown policy, he replied that the government, like many others countries are just trying to balance saving lives and livelihood and that is why we are seeing the latest easing of restrictions in lockdown.

He suggested that it is the best opportunity for the government to fixed the timings of markets and offices which would definitely overcome the burden of electricity and people will further enhanced their strong relationships with their family members.

He urged the opposition leaders, parliamentarians and civil society to support government in its endeavours to steer Pakistan out of COVID-19.

He urged the public to understand gravity of the coronavirus situation and demonstrate responsibility by adopting all necessary precautionary measures to contain the virus.

