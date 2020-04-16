UrduPoint.com
Aftab Jahangir Calls For 'national Unity To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic'

Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:52 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Religious Affairs Aftab Jahangir Thursday called upon the nation to be united and play a positive role in containing the further spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Religious Affairs Aftab Jahangir Thursday called upon the nation to be united and play a positive role in containing the further spread of coronavirus.

Talking to ptv news channel, Aftab Jahangir said that it was high time to forge unity among our ranks and to be united on national issues irrespective of political affiliations in order to control coronavirus pandemic.

"It's important to refrain from finger-pointing and realize that we face a common enemy and we can only fight it collectively," he added.

He said government had undertaken all necessary measures to protect the people's lives and appealed to the citizens not to get out of their houses without genuine need.

"Those fighting coronavirus on the frontline are highly valuable and important for us and will never be left them alone," he assured.

The continuation of partial lockdown is a good decision of the government because it proved effective in containing the spread of Covid-19, he mentioned.

He said the number of patients decreased due to government's timely and right policy, adding that the government is closely observing the situation and trying to reach out the deserving population.

The only cure to COVID-19 is following precautionary measures. However, the number of recovered patients is satisfactory, he added. Everyone has to play its role in supporting government for retrieval of the economy, he said.

