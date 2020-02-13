Aftab nominated as OPC focal person for UK

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has nominated Aftab Ahmed as Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) focal person for the UK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has nominated Aftab Ahmed as Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) focal person for the UK.

The CM Complaint Cell chairman issued a notification in this regard on Thursday.

Aftab Ahmed will perform duties on an honorary basis to help solve problems of the Pakistanis and submit a report to the chief minister every month.