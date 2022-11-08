Aftab Sherpao calls for non politicization of Wazirabad long march incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman of Qumi Watan Party (QWP) and former Interior Minister, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao while condemning Wazirabad long march incident said that it should not be politicized and all should wait for findings of the investigation.

Addressing journalists at Tangi in Charsadda district, the veteran politician said that maintaining law and order and provision of security to Imran Khan's container was the responsibility of Punjab Government that was apparently failed in its duties.

He said that PTI was enjoying power in Punjab where Chief Minister Pervez Elahi was its nominee and police may be allowed to perform its duties as per the law independently to probe Wazirabad's incident transparently.

Aftab Sherpao while endorsing the Prime Minister's statement, said that investigation of the unfortunate incident through an independent commission of Supreme Court was the right option.

He said blocking of roads in the guise of long marches and agitation politics should be avoided as it affects common man.

Aftab Sherpao said that Imran Khan was known for taking u turns and dragging state institutions into politics for personal interest, adding his foreign conspiracy narrative was completely flopped.

He said Imran's long march was tantamount to destabilize democracy and create political instability.

He said PTI despite its nearly 10 years rule was failed to address people's problems. He said country's future was lied in democracy as it was the only system through which Pakistan's can achieve height of glory.