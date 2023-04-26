Aftab Sherpao demands judicial inquiry of Kabal CTD explosions, compensation to martyrs' heirs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman, Qumi Watan Party, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao here Wednesday demanded a judicial inquiry into the deadly explosions at the Counter Terrorism Department's police station at Kabal in district Swat and compensation to heirs of the martyr's policemen.

In a statement here, Aftab Sherpao said that the killing of over a dozen of CTD policemen was a great tragedy and judiciary inquiry was required to identify the exact nature of the explosions.

He said residents of Swat had rendered great sacrifices for the protection of the motherland and their sacrifices would not go to waste.

Aftab Sherpao demanded compensation to the heirs of the martyrs and free treatment to all injured of the blasts.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the dead victims to bear this irreparable loss with patience.