PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman, Qumi Watan Party, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has rejected the demand of Pakistan Tehrik Insaf (PTI) chairman regarding holding of early election in the country. He said that election without electoral reforms would be unproductive. Sherpao said that the people of Pakistan would decide about future government on the basis of free and transparent election in 2023.

Addressing a meeting of the Party workers and office bearers of Kangra and Batagram here Sunday, Aftab Sherpao claimed that Imran Niazi's long march was an attempt to create anarchy and protect his corruption. He questioned that why Imran Khan was not dissolving the KP and Punjab assemblies for fulfillment of his irrational demand.

He said the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan in Tosha Khana case has exposed Imran Khan's loot and corruption.

Aftab Sherpao said the PTI chairman's so called "conspiracy narrative" has been exposed before masses by the establishment and now his long march was aimed to save his face.

He said Imran Khan has adopted the so called conspiracy narrative to deceive youth after successful no confidence motion against him. Sherpao said that Imran Niazi has tarnished the country's image through false conspiracy narrative.

He said the country's would have faced Sri Lanka like economic situation if PTI government remained in power.

The coalition government had saved the country's from economic default and bankruptcy, he added.