Aftab Sherpao Urges Intl Community To Help Afghan Earthquake Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Aftab Sherpao urges Intl community to help Afghan earthquake victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao on Thursday urged the international community to come forward and support thousands of earthquake victims of Afghanistan.

In a press statement issued here, Aftab Sherpao said that the earthquake-hit-Afghans were looking for the help and assistance of international community in this hour of difficulty.

Expressing his profound grief and sorrow over the loss of hundreds of precious lives including women and children during the powerful earthquake in Afghanistan, Aftab Sherpao said his party was standing with the affected Afghans families in these testing times.

He said Afghans were looking to an urgent humanitarian assistance especially for rebuilding of their destroyed and damaged houses and treatment of the injured.

