After $1 Bln Announcement, PM Says Saudi Arabia Always Helped Pakistan In Tough Times

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 11:00 AM

After $1 bln announcement, PM says Saudi Arabia always helped Pakistan in tough times

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in difficult times.

"Pakistan is grateful for the announcement of $1 billion made by Saudi Arabia's Prime Minister and Crown Prince of Mohammed bin Salman for the rehabilitation of Pakistan's flood victims," the prime minister said.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed these views in a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Saudi Fund Sultan Al Murshid, who led a four-member delegation.

The prime minister said Pakistan highly values Saudi Arabia's assistance in the rehabilitation of flood victims.

During the meeting, various development projects of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan were also reviewed.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Nazir Tarar, Adviser to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema and senior officials.

