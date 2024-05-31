After 10 years, water available at tail-ends of canals: minister

Punjab Irrigation Minister Kazim Pirzada said on Friday that it was happening for the first time after 10 years that plenty of water was available even at the tail-ends of canals in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Punjab Irrigation Minister Kazim Pirzada said on Friday that it was happening for the first time after 10 years that plenty of water was available even at the tail-ends of canals in the province.

He said this while talking to the media after laying foundation-stone of 24 new apartments for irrigation employees here.

He said that the Punjab government was finalizing a policy to stop draining industrial and urban waste into the canal water.

The minister was also briefed about the project.