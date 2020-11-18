After 2nd wave of COVID-19, educational institutions decide to transfer all classes to online in Sindh

After increasing number of COVID positive cases due to the second tier of corona-virus, some educational institutions in the Sindh province decided to transfer all classes to online for next some weeks

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :After increasing number of COVID positive cases due to the second tier of corona-virus, some educational institutions in the Sindh province decided to transfer all classes to online for next some weeks.

An official of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU), Mustafa Jatoi told APP "We are taking precautionary steps by transferring to all classes to the online as the cases of COVID-19 were surging in the Karachi city of the province for next three weeks at initial stage, adding that if situation did not improve after three weeks, the university might extend for another some weeks.

However, the lab extensive courses will continue to be held on campus as per schedule, whereas library and other resources would be available accordingly, he articulated, saying that while faculty members were advised to conduct classes remotely.

Professor Dr. Saleem Chang from Sindh University uttered that the various university had transferred their classes to online after second tier of COVID-19, adding if more cases of corona-virus were reported, the university would have to shift towards online classes.

Expressing serious over the rise of COVID-19 cases in the port city, an official from Karachi University (KU) told that majority of classes in the university were already online except some classes especially for PhD students but if cases of COVID continues to surge, all classes would be transferred to online.

Vice Chancellor Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Liyari Karachi, Akhtar Baloch said that after fist tier of COVID-19, the university had transferred all classes to online from May to July, stating further that when cases of corona-virus started to register a decline in the country, hybrid system was adopted where 55 percent of classes were being conducted online, while 45 percent of classes were physical.

This hybrid system still continued to prevail in the university, Vice Chancellor added, saying that we are observing the situation and if it did not improve, the university would ultimately take a decision of transferring all classes to online.

An official source from The Dawood University of Engineering and Technology articulated that university was already conducting online classes and it would continue to do so until and unless the cases of COVID-19 did not register a decline.

Spokesman of Mehran University of Engineering & Technology said that all SOPs were strictly being followed on the campus to save students and staff from virus and also to contain its further spread, reiterated that the university would follow all decisions whatever the government took to control COVID-19 in the country.

Spokesman of Education and Literacy Department Sindh told APP that after second tier of COVID-19, so far decision was not taken whether to close the educational institutions in the province or not, adding further that the meeting would be held on November 23 where the final decision would be taken in this regards and it would be attended by Federal minister for education and the provincial education ministers.

The provincial government would implement all those decisions taken in the upcoming meetings, he uttered. However, all educational institutions in the province were allowed take a decision of conducting online, if the cases of COVID-19 started to surge, the spokesman told, adding that even they can take online exams, if they think, if situation compel them to do so.

After sudden outbreak of COVID-19, the government announced to close all educational institutions from March 15 in the country. However, the educational institutions resumed academic activities from end of May by conducting online classes. When the cases of COVID registered a decline, majority of educational institutions had adopted hybrid system where online and physical classes were conducted simultaneously.