After apology by Daily Mail, Marriyum terms Imran embodiment of shamelessness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan as "embodiment of shamelessness".

In a tweet she attached a video clip of Imran Khan in which he claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was in serious legal trouble in United Kingdom after suing Daily Mail on a news story it published alleging Shehbaz Sharif's involvement in corruption.

After Daily Mail apologized from PM Shehbaz over the said story,the minister taking a jibe on Imran tweeted " Bey sharmi ka naam ( name of shamelessness).