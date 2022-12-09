UrduPoint.com

After Apology By Daily Mail, Marriyum Terms Imran Embodiment Of Shamelessness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 05:00 PM

After apology by Daily Mail, Marriyum terms Imran embodiment of shamelessness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan as "embodiment of shamelessness".

In a tweet she attached a video clip of Imran Khan in which he claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was in serious legal trouble in United Kingdom after suing Daily Mail on a news story it published alleging Shehbaz Sharif's involvement in corruption.

After Daily Mail apologized from PM Shehbaz over the said story,the minister taking a jibe on Imran tweeted " Bey sharmi ka naam ( name of shamelessness).

