After China, several other countries boycott G20 summit in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2023) India has faced further diplomatic isolation as several countries, following China's lead, chose to abstain from participating in the G20 tourism working group meeting. The meeting, being hosted by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), is seen as a violation of international laws.

China was the first country to announce its non-participation in the G20 meeting, stating its opposition to holding conferences in disputed territories. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated, "China firmly opposes holding any form of G20 meetings on disputed territory. We will not attend such meetings."

Following China's decision, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt also indicated their unwillingness to attend the meeting and opted out of the registration process.

Turkey has consistently expressed support for Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute and has raised the issue in various international forums.

Simultaneously, all political parties and freedom fighter groups in IIOJK have declared a complete strike in the occupied valley for the day. A press release announced that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control would observe a shutdown on May 22. In addition, anti-India protests and rallies are planned in major capitals worldwide, protesting the scheduled G20 meeting in the UN-designated disputed territory of IIOJK.

The call for the strike and protests was jointly issued by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir political leadership.