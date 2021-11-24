UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to the surfacing of alleged tapes of some judges and said after coming into politics 25 years ago he had stated that Pakistan's biggest problem was corruption.

"In a country where prime minister and ministers indulge in corruption and take the money abroad, it is destroyed," he said and added that nations do not get destroyed due of paucity of resources but due to corruption of leaders and the country cannot move ahead.

Recalling the events after Panama papers leaks in 2016, which showed Maryam Safdar as beneficial owner of four flats in a most pricy area of London, the prime minister said that the court heard the case, JIT (Joint Investigation Team) was constituted and Nawaz Sharif was convicted.

But, he added, instead of telling the source of funding for the flats, first the mantra of "Mujhay Keun Nikala" started and then they started abusing the judiciary, army and him (Imran Khan).

The prime minister referred to his court case of flat in London and said despite the fact that he was not a public office holder or a politician but he presented 40 years of his property record.

"On the contrary, Nawaz Sharif first told lie in National Assembly, then came Qatari letter and the Calibri font. They have not so far presented even a single paper (of evidence) about the financial source of flats," he remarked.

The prime minister said that when corruption was not considered a crime, it destroyed the nations.

