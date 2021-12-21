After compiling all results of LB elections, PTI to be emerged as leading party in KP: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday claimed that after compiling all results of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Local Bodies elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would emerged as leading party of the province.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said December 25th, PTI would arise as a major political party in the province.

The minister said, all the wining independent candidates would join the ruling party in the province.

He said distribution of party tickets in some places were not appropriate and derogatory statements of some people became the major cause of PTI's defeat in those areas.

He said that no hard work had been carried out in Peshawar to ensure PTI's victory and local leadership had taken it as easy task.