After Economic Stability, Journey Of National Development Begins: PM
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that achieving economic stability was the first step while the journey of national development now began.
The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with presidents of various chambers of commerce in Pakistan.
The prime minister directed all ministries and relevant secretaries to formulate a policy action plan based upon the suggestions of the chambers of commerce after holding consultation with them.
The delegations appreciated the government’s economic stability measures and expressed gratitude for their inclusion in the consultative process, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister said that everyone should work together for the development of the economy, adding that resolution of the issues of the business community was a top priority and the government would fully support them.
Despite difficult economic conditions, he said the Pakistani business community continued industrial and commercial activities.
“The government is taking every possible measure to facilitate the business community. Through FBR digitization and other reforms, the business community is being provided with facilities.
The faceless clearance system has significantly reduced container clearance times at ports,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.
Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Hanif Abbasi, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ahsan Afzal, and other senior officials attended the meeting.
The prime minister sought suggestions from the business community for system reforms to enhance government tax revenue.
Under the leadership of the prime minister, the country was moving towards development after achieving economic stability, the participants of the meeting said.
They said that for the first time, the government was demonstrating seriousness in addressing the issues of the business community.
Inclusion of the business community in the consultative process, especially in budget discussions, was a positive step for which they were grateful to the prime minister, they further said.
During the meeting, the presidents of the chambers of commerce presented their suggestions for resolving issues.
Recent Stories
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case
US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market
Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership
Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..
SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train
Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives
Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..
Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..
Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women participation imperative for national uplift: Dr Zulfiqar6 minutes ago
-
After economic stability, journey of national development begins: PM6 minutes ago
-
High Courts directed to transfer Super Tax cases to Supreme Court6 minutes ago
-
Senator Irfan criticise Imran Khan on Jaffer Express attack16 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi orders enhanced security measures for Ramadan16 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail of Bushra Bibi in two cases16 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yousaf distributes ration among journalists during Ramadan26 minutes ago
-
CM orders immediate rollback of TDCP double-decker bus fare hike26 minutes ago
-
Inspector awarded President’s Police Medal26 minutes ago
-
WHO Representative calls on Health Minister26 minutes ago
-
PM's aide, PML-N leader Saad Rafiq visit Jamia Haqqania to offer condolences26 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews police development projects' progress26 minutes ago