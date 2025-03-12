Open Menu

After Economic Stability, Journey Of National Development Begins: PM

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 08:40 PM

After economic stability, journey of national development begins: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that achieving economic stability was the first step while the journey of national development now began.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with presidents of various chambers of commerce in Pakistan.

The prime minister directed all ministries and relevant secretaries to formulate a policy action plan based upon the suggestions of the chambers of commerce after holding consultation with them.

The delegations appreciated the government’s economic stability measures and expressed gratitude for their inclusion in the consultative process, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that everyone should work together for the development of the economy, adding that resolution of the issues of the business community was a top priority and the government would fully support them.

Despite difficult economic conditions, he said the Pakistani business community continued industrial and commercial activities.

“The government is taking every possible measure to facilitate the business community. Through FBR digitization and other reforms, the business community is being provided with facilities.

The faceless clearance system has significantly reduced container clearance times at ports,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Hanif Abbasi, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ahsan Afzal, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The prime minister sought suggestions from the business community for system reforms to enhance government tax revenue.

Under the leadership of the prime minister, the country was moving towards development after achieving economic stability, the participants of the meeting said.

They said that for the first time, the government was demonstrating seriousness in addressing the issues of the business community.

Inclusion of the business community in the consultative process, especially in budget discussions, was a positive step for which they were grateful to the prime minister, they further said.

During the meeting, the presidents of the chambers of commerce presented their suggestions for resolving issues.

Recent Stories

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

8 minutes ago
 Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 54 ..

Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case

16 minutes ago
 US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign ..

US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market

24 minutes ago
 Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its d ..

Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to trans ..

Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..

31 minutes ago
 SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in ..

SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case

35 minutes ago
Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

45 minutes ago
 US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffa ..

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train

52 minutes ago
 Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to ..

Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives

1 hour ago
 Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 bill ..

Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute ..

Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge ..

Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan