After economic stability, journey of national development begins: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that achieving economic stability was the first step while the journey of national development now began.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with presidents of various chambers of commerce in Pakistan.

The prime minister directed all ministries and relevant secretaries to formulate a policy action plan based upon the suggestions of the chambers of commerce after holding consultation with them.

The delegations appreciated the government’s economic stability measures and expressed gratitude for their inclusion in the consultative process, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that everyone should work together for the development of the economy, adding that resolution of the issues of the business community was a top priority and the government would fully support them.

Despite difficult economic conditions, he said the Pakistani business community continued industrial and commercial activities.

“The government is taking every possible measure to facilitate the business community. Through FBR digitization and other reforms, the business community is being provided with facilities.

The faceless clearance system has significantly reduced container clearance times at ports,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Hanif Abbasi, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ahsan Afzal, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The prime minister sought suggestions from the business community for system reforms to enhance government tax revenue.

Under the leadership of the prime minister, the country was moving towards development after achieving economic stability, the participants of the meeting said.

They said that for the first time, the government was demonstrating seriousness in addressing the issues of the business community.

Inclusion of the business community in the consultative process, especially in budget discussions, was a positive step for which they were grateful to the prime minister, they further said.

During the meeting, the presidents of the chambers of commerce presented their suggestions for resolving issues.