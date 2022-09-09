After effective services in rescue, relief of flood victims, Al-Khidmat focusing on rehabilitation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation, one of the leading non-governmental organization fully dedicated to humanitarian service, has announced diversion of its activities from rescue and relief to rehabilitation of victims of the devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

"After providing rescue and relief services to thousands of victims of floods in fully destroyed 12 districts of KP by spending around Rs. 600 million, we are now initiating our rehabilitation services," announces Khalid Waqas, President Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club on Friday, Khalid Waqas said rehabilitation programme will cover both short term and long term measures for the help of victims of disastrous calamity.

In the first phase of rehabilitation, Al-Khidmat will provide temporary built model homes to people displaced due to destruction of homes. These model homes will comprise of small rooms, kitchen and a toilet.

Similarly, Khalid Waqas continued the organization will focus on provision of clean drinking water by cleansing of wells and hand pumps which are now spewing brackish water not drinkable and injurious to health.

The rehabilitation phase will also concentrate on restoration of mosques and reconstruction of fully damaged houses.

Sharing details of rescue and relief work, President Al-Khidmat apprised newsmen that more than 7000 experienced volunteers helped in shifting of more than 6000 people who became stranded due to inundation of their houses and localities.

The foundation, he continued, has established tent city and field hospital, distributed food packages for one month among 21,000 flood affectees, supplied more than 1050 cauldrons filled with cooked meals, 555 number of tents, 860 tarpaulin, 350 mosquito nets, 1783 kitchen sets and other essential items.

Around 861 number of winter packages comprising of blankets, bedding, pillows and quilts were also distributed in different parts of the province.

Al-Khidmat Foundation has so far arranged holding of 73 medical camps where qualified doctors and paramedics provided treatment and medicine to more than 21900 number of patients free of cost.

Through launching of 65 schemes, clean drinking water was supplied to affected areas besides provision of water for irrigation services.

Similarly, 144 schemes of clean drinking water which had become dysfunctional due to damage has now been made functional, benefiting 8520 number of people.

Khalid Waqas said the damage due to recent flooding is far more enormous than the floods of 2010 and rehabilitation process needs a lot of resources and time as well.

He also thanked people for reposing confidence in work of Al-Khidmat by making donation which are estimated at around Rs. Six billion at country level.

Khalid said a number of international organizations contacted Al-Khidmat for donation of money and this confidence was because of selfless practical work being done by our volunteers.

He also shared that a number of people and organizations from minority groups of the country also approached them and gave donations for help of flood affected people.

Al-Khidmat Foundation will continue to serve flood affectees till the time they return to their homes and resume routine activities, Kahlid vows.