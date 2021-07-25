After Eid; Bar B Q parties in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :After Eid ul Azha, the trend of family gatherings by arranging Bar B Q parties witnessed in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to enjoy delicious cuisines.

Murtaza Fazal, a resident of G 10, said, "Family and friends love to gather around to eat delicious food and Bar B Q parties provide best opportunities for sitting with love ones".

He further said that the people do like traditional dishes like Qorma, Biryani, Polao etc besides Bar B Q on Eid.

He said that Bar B Q parties are best way to enjoy food with kins and kith.

Another resident of Khiyaban-e-Sir-Syed, Rawalpindi, Rizwan Ahmed said,"Bar B Q parties are very much popular among all age groups among young, old,or a kids as they preferred hot and spicy food at roof tops".

\395 C:zkz/P:zkz/L:srb/R:srb\778