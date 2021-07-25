UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

After Eid; Bar B Q Parties In Full Swing

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

After Eid; Bar B Q parties in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :After Eid ul Azha, the trend of family gatherings by arranging Bar B Q parties witnessed in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to enjoy delicious cuisines.

Murtaza Fazal, a resident of G 10, said, "Family and friends love to gather around to eat delicious food and Bar B Q parties provide best opportunities for sitting with love ones".

He further said that the people do like traditional dishes like Qorma, Biryani, Polao etc besides Bar B Q on Eid.

He said that Bar B Q parties are best way to enjoy food with kins and kith.

Another resident of Khiyaban-e-Sir-Syed, Rawalpindi, Rizwan Ahmed said,"Bar B Q parties are very much popular among all age groups among young, old,or a kids as they preferred hot and spicy food at roof tops".

\395 C:zkz/P:zkz/L:srb/R:srb\778

Related Topics

Islamabad Young Rawalpindi Family All Best Love

Recent Stories

FNC delegation to visit Kuwait on Tuesday

16 minutes ago

2 PTI workers dead in Kotli during polling in AJK' ..

39 minutes ago

Medical Tourism to benefit Afghans in healthcare s ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines businesses for failure to regi ..

46 minutes ago

51,073 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

Guinean President receives General Inspector of UA ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.