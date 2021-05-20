After five years, PM desires Pakistan as welfare state with mafias under law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said on completion of his five years term, he desired to see Pakistan as a welfare state and a country with rule of law where mafias would be accountable.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of 103-kilometre Naukundi-Mashkhel Road of Balochistan held here, the prime minister said he desired to establish rule of law across the country just like the one ensured by State of Madinah as the first ever measure.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Communications Minister Murad Saeed, Science and Technology Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, Defence Production Minister Zubaida Jalal, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Haider Zaidi and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail attended the event.

The prime minister recalled that during the 90s, Asif Zardari used to be put behind bar for corruption cases but he always came out whenever the Pakistan People's Party came into power which showed that the cases were closed just by using the influence.

He said more than desiring the government's failure, the opposition was scared of its success.

Exemplifying the PTI's victory with two-third majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite propaganda, the prime minister said for the opposition, the PTI's victory was tantamount to end of their politics.

Imran Khan appreciated Murad Saeed and the National Highway Authority for launching the road project which had been the demand of the people for the last seven decades.

He said the area was the remotest one of the country and never got attention of the governments in the past.

