UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

After Five Years, PM Desires Pakistan As Welfare State With Mafias Under Law

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:20 PM

After five years, PM desires Pakistan as welfare state with mafias under law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said on completion of his five years term, he desired to see Pakistan as a welfare state and a country with rule of law where mafias would be accountable.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of 103-kilometre Naukundi-Mashkhel Road of Balochistan held here, the prime minister said he desired to establish rule of law across the country just like the one ensured by State of Madinah as the first ever measure.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Communications Minister Murad Saeed, Science and Technology Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, Defence Production Minister Zubaida Jalal, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Haider Zaidi and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail attended the event.

The prime minister recalled that during the 90s, Asif Zardari used to be put behind bar for corruption cases but he always came out whenever the Pakistan People's Party came into power which showed that the cases were closed just by using the influence.

He said more than desiring the government's failure, the opposition was scared of its success.

Exemplifying the PTI's victory with two-third majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite propaganda, the prime minister said for the opposition, the PTI's victory was tantamount to end of their politics.

Imran Khan appreciated Murad Saeed and the National Highway Authority for launching the road project which had been the demand of the people for the last seven decades.

He said the area was the remotest one of the country and never got attention of the governments in the past.

\more

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption National Assembly Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Governor Road Ali Haider NHA Event Government Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

11 minutes ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

1 hour ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

2 hours ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

2 hours ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.