After Flood, Cholera Outbreak Claims Lives Of Two Children

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 05:50 PM

After flood, cholera outbreak claims lives of two children

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :After the territorial and flood wreaked havoc in Jaffarabad, cholera outbreak claimed lives of two children in the area due to non-availability of clean drinking water and proper hygienic food in the rural area.

The outbreak of gastro has affected dozens of children in the jaffarabad and Naseerabad districts, private news channel reported on Tuesday.

The local people urged the health department to established medical camps in various localities in the affected districts to provide free and timely treatment to gastro-affected children.

However, people of the area also complained about the lack of medicines and doctors in the District Headquarters Hospital and basic healthcare units.

