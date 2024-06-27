Open Menu

After Iddat Verdict, PTI Thinking Of Setting Pakistan On Fire: Danyal Chaudhary

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 10:23 PM

After Iddat verdict, PTI thinking of setting Pakistan on fire: Danyal Chaudhary

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Barrister Danyal Chaudhary has said that we were sent to the IMF with our hands and feet tied, we did not let the burden of inflation fall on the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Barrister Danyal Chaudhary has said that we were sent to the IMF with our hands and feet tied, we did not let the burden of inflation fall on the people.

Talking to the media persons on Thursday, PML-N leader Barrister Danyal Chaudhary said that after the Iddat decision, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is thinking to destabilise the country.

In the by-election, he said, the people had rejected the arsonists in the country. "Whatever they do, the country will move towards improvement".

Danyal Chaudhary said that they(PTI) are running the government on social media.

He said the founder of PTI says that only he is Pakistan, adding, today the country is in crisis and PTI is responsible for it.

He said that Tehreek-e-Insaf has weakened Pakistan.

He went on saying that the government succeeded in reducing the rate of inflation by working hard day and night.

PTI leaders' thinking is to break Pakistan, set it on fire and shut it down.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court

Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court

2 seconds ago
 Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to com ..

Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to common man: PM

10 minutes ago
 Azm-e-Istehkam Operation need of hour to uproot te ..

Azm-e-Istehkam Operation need of hour to uproot terrorism: Vohra

10 minutes ago
 UK police broaden election betting investigation

UK police broaden election betting investigation

10 minutes ago
 In narrow ruling, US Supreme Court allows emergenc ..

In narrow ruling, US Supreme Court allows emergency abortions in Idaho

10 minutes ago
 Zelensky signs Ukraine security accord with EU

Zelensky signs Ukraine security accord with EU

10 minutes ago
Pakistan stars to shine in Kuala Lumpur's tape bal ..

Pakistan stars to shine in Kuala Lumpur's tape ball Cricket tournament

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.2 billion

8 minutes ago
 DIG reviews Muharram security arrangements

DIG reviews Muharram security arrangements

19 minutes ago
 Education Ministry, PSEB organise event to foster ..

Education Ministry, PSEB organise event to foster vibrant tech ecosystem in Isla ..

19 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to field first against India

50 minutes ago
 Aid teams will never abandon war-ravaged Gazans: T ..

Aid teams will never abandon war-ravaged Gazans: Top UN official

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan