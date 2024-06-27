After Iddat verdict, PTI thinking of setting Pakistan on fire: Danyal Chaudhary

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Barrister Danyal Chaudhary has said that we were sent to the IMF with our hands and feet tied, we did not let the burden of inflation fall on the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Barrister Danyal Chaudhary has said that we were sent to the IMF with our hands and feet tied, we did not let the burden of inflation fall on the people.

Talking to the media persons on Thursday, PML-N leader Barrister Danyal Chaudhary said that after the Iddat decision, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is thinking to destabilise the country.

In the by-election, he said, the people had rejected the arsonists in the country. "Whatever they do, the country will move towards improvement".

Danyal Chaudhary said that they(PTI) are running the government on social media.

He said the founder of PTI says that only he is Pakistan, adding, today the country is in crisis and PTI is responsible for it.

He said that Tehreek-e-Insaf has weakened Pakistan.

He went on saying that the government succeeded in reducing the rate of inflation by working hard day and night.

PTI leaders' thinking is to break Pakistan, set it on fire and shut it down.