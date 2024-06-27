After Iddat Verdict, PTI Thinking Of Setting Pakistan On Fire: Danyal Chaudhary
Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 10:23 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Barrister Danyal Chaudhary has said that we were sent to the IMF with our hands and feet tied, we did not let the burden of inflation fall on the people
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Barrister Danyal Chaudhary has said that we were sent to the IMF with our hands and feet tied, we did not let the burden of inflation fall on the people.
Talking to the media persons on Thursday, PML-N leader Barrister Danyal Chaudhary said that after the Iddat decision, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is thinking to destabilise the country.
In the by-election, he said, the people had rejected the arsonists in the country. "Whatever they do, the country will move towards improvement".
Danyal Chaudhary said that they(PTI) are running the government on social media.
He said the founder of PTI says that only he is Pakistan, adding, today the country is in crisis and PTI is responsible for it.
He said that Tehreek-e-Insaf has weakened Pakistan.
He went on saying that the government succeeded in reducing the rate of inflation by working hard day and night.
PTI leaders' thinking is to break Pakistan, set it on fire and shut it down.
Recent Stories
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court
Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to common man: PM
Azm-e-Istehkam Operation need of hour to uproot terrorism: Vohra
UK police broaden election betting investigation
In narrow ruling, US Supreme Court allows emergency abortions in Idaho
Zelensky signs Ukraine security accord with EU
Pakistan stars to shine in Kuala Lumpur's tape ball Cricket tournament
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.2 billion
DIG reviews Muharram security arrangements
Education Ministry, PSEB organise event to foster vibrant tech ecosystem in Isla ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to field first against India
Aid teams will never abandon war-ravaged Gazans: Top UN official
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds open court2 seconds ago
-
Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to common man: PM10 minutes ago
-
Azm-e-Istehkam Operation need of hour to uproot terrorism: Vohra10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stars to shine in Kuala Lumpur's tape ball Cricket tournament19 minutes ago
-
DIG reviews Muharram security arrangements19 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry, PSEB organise event to foster vibrant tech ecosystem in Islamabad19 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed to ensure peace during Muharram in Abbottabad36 minutes ago
-
SCCI, Health minister agree to form joint body to resolve pharma sector issues36 minutes ago
-
Railways opens air-conditioned restrooms at Lahore Railway Station36 minutes ago
-
TDAP orgnizes dialogue on Banana & dates in Khairpur36 minutes ago
-
Lahore High Court (LHC) directs doctors to end strike36 minutes ago
-
Dutch Ambassador calls on KP chief minister2 minutes ago