After Imran Riaz Khan, TV anchor Aftab Iqbal arrested

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2023) Following arrest of famous journalist and Vloger Imran Riaz Khan, tv anchor Aftab Iqbal was arrested by the police on Thursday.

Ayesha Noor Iqbal, the daughter of the TV anchor, confirmed the development, saying that her father was taken into custody after some vehicles arrived at their residence.

It may be mentioned here that Aftab Iqbal has been a vocal critic of the government. Imran Riaz Khan earlier was also arrested on similar charges.

The police claimed that Imran Riaz Khan was attempting to leave the country from Sialkot Airport. He had been detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) for 30 days and would be held at Sialkot jail on the orders of the DC Sialkot.

Mian Ali Ashfaq, the counsel for Imran Riaz Khan, said that they would file a petition in court to challenge the detention order.

Imran Riaz Kha in a video message had earlier claimed that he was being followed and that raids were being carried out to arrest him. He was of the view that he would have to leave the country as he was being threatened and harassed.

The fans and friends as well as the close relatives of Imran Riaz Khan expressed serious concerns about his safety and security. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had to leave the country under similar circumstances when he was not allowed to speak freely.