After India, extraordinary bond between human-crane replicated in Pakistan

Inspired by the heartwarming tale of a human-Sarus crane friendship in India, a similar extraordinary bond has emerged in Pakistan between a bird enthusiast and a Demoiselle crane

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Inspired by the heartwarming tale of a human-Sarus crane friendship in India, a similar extraordinary bond has emerged in Pakistan between a bird enthusiast and a Demoiselle crane.

Shamoon, a landowner from the Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has developed a remarkable friendship with a Demoiselle crane he has nurtured since it was a chick.

Almost about two years old, the Demoiselle crane has become a local sensation, captivating residents of Domail Tehsil in Bannu district as it chases Shamoon’s motorbike through the streets. Videos of the bird in flight, following its owner, have gone viral on social media, earning widespread applause and admiration.

“The bird stays with me all day and even sleeps in my room,” Shamoon shared during an interview with APP. “Whenever I change sides while sleeping, it moves to the other side to keep looking at my face,” he added.

Shamoon ensures the bird's safety when he travels out of city by locking it in a room to prevent it from following him.

Shamoon revealed that his unique friendship was inspired by videos and news stories about a similar bond between a Sarus crane and a man in India.

“After watching those videos, I decided to raise a crane and build a similar relationship,” he said. Located along the migratory route of birds traveling from Central Asia to India via Afghanistan and Pakistan, Shamoon’s home sees thousands of birds pass through. Many locals in the region keep cranes as pets. Shamoon obtained eggs from a pair of cranes he kept and placed them under a brooding hen for incubation.

He acquired eggs from a pair of cranes he kept at his residence and placed them under a brooding hen. After completion of the incubation period, a crane chick hatched and Shamoon raised it with great care, feeding it himself.

The crane now sees Shamoon as its parent and is deeply attached to him.

Whenever Shamoon rides his motorbike in Domail, the crane flies close overhead, never straying far from him. “We consider this crane a member of our family. It receives special care and affection from everyone in the household, from elders to children,” Shamoon said.

Shamoon takes great care of the crane’s health, arranging regular checkups at a veterinary clinic and ensuring it receives necessary vaccinations and medications.

He has also received numerous offers from bird lovers to purchase the tamed crane, but Shamoon has refused all, stating, “No amount of money, not even millions of rupees, could make me part with this bird that I have grown to love.”

“Rearing and keeping cranes as pets is not illegal under Pakistan’s wildlife laws. Owners must, however, obtain a license from the Wildlife Department for a nominal fee,” inform Dr Mumtaz Malik, former Chief Conservator Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Any animal or bird can form such a strong attachment to its owner if it is raised with care, attention, and proper feeding,” Dr Malik explained. “However, this extraordinary friendship between man and bird not only showcases the beauty of nature but also highlights the potential for profound connections between humans and animals,” he remarked.