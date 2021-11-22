UrduPoint.com

After Khost, Free Eye Camp Of Pakistani Doctors Treats Afghan Patients In Kabul

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:26 PM

A team of eye specialists including Pakistani doctors treated a large number of patients in Kabul on Monday under a three-day free camp organized by Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :A team of eye specialists including Pakistani doctors treated a large number of patients in Kabul on Monday under a three-day free camp organized by Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum.

The first day of the medical camp witnessed a large number of patients with eye problems, who were given a proper medical treatment including eye checkups, examinations, and surgeries.

Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan said the country was planning to expand cooperation with Afghanistan in the health sector.

"An eye camp by Pakistani specialists commenced today at Jinnah Hospital Kabul.

In next three days, free medical advice and treatment will be rendered for our Afghan brothers and sisters," he tweeted.

The free camp has been set up at Jinnah Hospital in Kabul to treat the Afghan patients.

The camp, set up at the capital's Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital, will run till Wednesday, where the doctors and paramedics will provide medical assistance to the Afghan patients.

Earlier, the same medical camp was organized in the Afghan city of Khost from November 18-20, where eye specialists from Pakistan examined 2523 patients and carried out 324 surgeries.

