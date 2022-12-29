After long dry season, fresh snowfall starts in all districts of GB

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :After a long dry season, fresh snowfall has started in all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Since Thursday afternoon, 4 to 5 inches of fresh snowfall has been recorded in upper areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, after which the ongoing cold wave has increased.

On the other hand, according to the doctors, after the fresh snowfall, the severity of the diseases caused by the dry weather, especially pneumonia and dry cough in children will decrease.

According to the Gilgit-Baltistan Meteorological Department, the snowfall will continue till Saturday evening.