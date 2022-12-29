UrduPoint.com

After Long Dry Season, Fresh Snowfall Starts In All Districts Of GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 09:56 PM

After long dry season, fresh snowfall starts in all districts of GB

After a long dry season, fresh snowfall has started in all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :After a long dry season, fresh snowfall has started in all districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Since Thursday afternoon, 4 to 5 inches of fresh snowfall has been recorded in upper areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, after which the ongoing cold wave has increased.

On the other hand, according to the doctors, after the fresh snowfall, the severity of the diseases caused by the dry weather, especially pneumonia and dry cough in children will decrease.

According to the Gilgit-Baltistan Meteorological Department, the snowfall will continue till Saturday evening.

Related Topics

Weather All

Recent Stories

Brilliant Odermatt wins Super-G after Olympic cham ..

Brilliant Odermatt wins Super-G after Olympic champion Mayer retires

1 minute ago
 Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides clim ..

Death toll from Philippine floods, landslides climbs to 39

1 minute ago
 Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman for ..

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman for making KMDC financially stable ..

1 minute ago
 Parliament to complete its constitutional term: Kh ..

Parliament to complete its constitutional term: Khurram Dastgir

1 minute ago
 Head of UK Trades Union Congress Warns Sunak of Pa ..

Head of UK Trades Union Congress Warns Sunak of Paying 'Political Price' at 2024 ..

7 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Ashraf invites PTI members to become part ..

Pervaiz Ashraf invites PTI members to become part of NA, play their constitution ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.