UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

After Minor Decrease Tarbaila Dam Water Level Reaches 1549.44

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 10:50 PM

After minor decrease Tarbaila Dam water level reaches 1549.44

After remaining on full capacity for three weeks a minor decrease in the water level of the Tarbaila dam reservoir was recorded today with 1549.44 feet while the power generation of the dam reached 3297 megawatts

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :After remaining on full capacity for three weeks a minor decrease in the water level of the Tarbaila dam reservoir was recorded today with 1549.44 feet while the power generation of the dam reached 3297 megawatts.

According to the Tarbaila dam officials, 16 out of 17 power generation units of the dam working with full capacity and producing 3297 megawatts electricity.

Water inflow reservoir was recorded 84500 cusec feet while outflow remained 100000 cusecs feet.

It was also disclosed that 600 cusec feet water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Dam

Recent Stories

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

18 minutes ago

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

2 hours ago

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

3 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

3 hours ago

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.