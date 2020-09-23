After minor decrease Tarbaila Dam water level reaches 1549.44

After remaining on full capacity for three weeks a minor decrease in the water level of the Tarbaila dam reservoir was recorded today with 1549.44 feet while the power generation of the dam reached 3297 megawatts

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :After remaining on full capacity for three weeks a minor decrease in the water level of the Tarbaila dam reservoir was recorded today with 1549.44 feet while the power generation of the dam reached 3297 megawatts.

According to the Tarbaila dam officials, 16 out of 17 power generation units of the dam working with full capacity and producing 3297 megawatts electricity.

Water inflow reservoir was recorded 84500 cusec feet while outflow remained 100000 cusecs feet.

It was also disclosed that 600 cusec feet water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.