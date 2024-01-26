Open Menu

After Parvez Elahi, Sanam And Shaukat Basra Allowed To Contest Upcoming Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 26, 2024 | 05:13 PM

After Parvez Elahi, Sanam and Shaukat Basra allowed to contest upcoming elections

The Supreme Court has allowed appeals of the PTI leaders , directed the ECP to print their names on the ballot papers and allot them electoral symbols.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday overturned the Lahore High Court's decision and granted permission for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates Sanam Javaid and Shaukat Basra to contest in the upcoming elections.

A SC three-member bench headed by Justice Muneeb Akhtar passed the order while hearing appeals of PTI leaders Sanam Javaid and Shaukat Basra against rejection of nomination papers.

The top court also directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to print the Names on the ballot papers and allot them the electoral symbols.

The SC sanctioned Shaukat Basra's candidacy for the National Assembly constituency 163, while Sanam Javaid received approval to contest from three Constituencies: NA-119, NA-120, and PP-150.

Shaukat Basra is taking part as an independent candidate in NA-163.

Earlier in the day, the SC allowed Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Omar islam, and Major Tahir Sadiq to partake in the electoral fray.

The court maintained the fundamental principle that participation in elections constitutes an inalienable right, asserting that no individual should be deprived of this democratic privilege on the grounds of pending charges.

Citing Article 17 of the Constitution, which enshrines the right to political participation, the justices emphasized the imperative of upholding basic human rights and allowing the electorate to exercise their sovereign prerogative in selecting representatives.

The bench remarked that the individuals with criminal convictions are ineligible to contest elections, stressing the need for clarity on such matters.

Justice Jamal Mandokhel emphasized the Election Commission's pivotal role in distinguishing between lawful and unlawful candidates, while Justice Athar Minallah reiterated that electoral decisions ultimately rest with the electorate.

