UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

After Peaking In 2010 When 77% Of Car Owners In Pakistan Reported Using CNG In Their Vehicles, By 2017 The Percentage Dropped To A Mere 20%

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:13 AM

After peaking in 2010 when 77% of car owners in Pakistan reported using CNG in their vehicles, by 2017 the percentage dropped to a mere 20%

In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2008, car owners in Pakistan were asked “What kind of fuel is mostly used by your means of transport?” In response, 32% said petrol, 61% said CNG, and 3% said Diesel

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019) In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2008, car owners in Pakistan were asked “What kind of fuel is mostly used by your means of transport?” In response, 32% said petrol, 61% said CNG, and 3% said Diesel.


Comparative Picture: This question was asked again in 2017 to enable a comparison to be made across the years.

In 2017, 63% said petrol, 20% said CNG, and 13% said Diesel.
Trend Analysis across the years: Overall there has been an increase of 31% in the proportion of Pakistani car owners who use Petrol for their transport, a decrease of 41% in the proportion of car owners who use CNG as a fuel and an increase of 7% in the proportion of car owners who use Diesel as a fuel.

Related Topics

Pakistan CNG Petrol Car Gallup 2017

Recent Stories

OPPO A9; The Perfect Gaming Phone!

5 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 September 2019

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE conquers space in every heart

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

10 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.