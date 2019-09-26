After peaking in 2010 when 77% of car owners in Pakistan reported using CNG in their vehicles, by 2017 the percentage dropped to a mere 20%

In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2008, car owners in Pakistan were asked “What kind of fuel is mostly used by your means of transport?” In response, 32% said petrol, 61% said CNG, and 3% said Diesel

Comparative Picture: This question was asked again in 2017 to enable a comparison to be made across the years.

In 2017, 63% said petrol, 20% said CNG, and 13% said Diesel.

Trend Analysis across the years: Overall there has been an increase of 31% in the proportion of Pakistani car owners who use Petrol for their transport, a decrease of 41% in the proportion of car owners who use CNG as a fuel and an increase of 7% in the proportion of car owners who use Diesel as a fuel.