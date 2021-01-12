After power outage in the country we traced fault, restored power supply within few hours: Omer Ayub

Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Tuesday said that his teams not only traced the fault of the power outage but also restored the power supply within few hours after the breakdown and he himself supervised the restoration operation

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Tuesday said that his teams not only traced the fault of the power outage but also restored the power supply within few hours after the breakdown and he himself supervised the restoration operation. He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of Kharian to Pind Khankhail road.

While talking about the eradication of unemployment in district Haripur the minister said that soon Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) Haripur would be re-established and handed over to National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) which would provide a huge job opportunity to the masses.

He disclosed that the tendering process of reconstruction of Tarbaila Lawrancepur road with the cost of 1.8 billion rupees, roads of Khalabat, Kangra Colony and Ghazi worth 800 million rupees have been completed and soon construction would be started.

Omer Ayub Khan said that we are fulfilling all of our election promises those we have committed to the masses during the last general elections, we are also working to bring sustainable development in district Haripur.

For the first time in the history of district Haripur we have focused to provide basic infrastructure to the remote and neglected areas of district Haripur including roads, electricity, hospitals, clean drinking water, schools and Sui gas which is changing the lives of the people, adding the minister said.

Earlier, while addressing the public gathering the notables of the area have thanked the federal minister for his efforts to develop district Haripur through various developmental schemes. They also thanked the minister for the provision of Sui gas as the area was deprived from the last 50 years.