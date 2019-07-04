After Rana Sana’s arrest, Khurshid Shah advises people to check car trunks before leaving

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

He said that if putting us in jail can improve the economy then do that, we do not have any problem.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) Pakistan People’s Party leader Khurshid Shah has given a unique advice to people following the arrest of Rana Sanaullah.

Talking to media at his residence in Sukkur, he said that political workers and public should check their cars, especially their diggy before leaving home otherwise, something might be found from their cars well.

Imran Khan has not faced jail but jails no more affect us, Khurshid Shah said.

He further said that the arrests are only being conducted to hide the failures of the government.

Khurshid Shah said the PTI government has not fulfilled any of its commitments regarding welfare of people and improvement in the social sector.

The fellow opposition lawmakers responded collectively as Khurshid Shah named the promises made by Prime Minister Imran Khan one by one.

The ANF had arrested Rana Sanaullah on Monday for investigation.

He was arrested near Sukheki while he was on his way to Lahore from Faisalabad to attend a party meeting.

A heavy amount of drugs was recovered from his car and a case under narcotics act is being registered against PML-N leader.