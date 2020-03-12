UrduPoint.com
After Reviewing Report, Court Allows To Establish Isolated Wards

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:17 PM

The Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur bench allowed the Sukkur district administration to establish isolated wards for corona virus patients at the Labour Colony, Sukkur, after reviewing the report submitted by the SHC team

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur bench allowed the Sukkur district administration to establish isolated wards for corona virus patients at the Labour Colony, Sukkur, after reviewing the report submitted by the SHC team.

The division bench comprising Justice Rashid Ahmed Soomro and Justice Amjad Ali Sahitto had directed an inspection team led by Additional Advocate General, Shafi Muhammad Chandio to investigate if the isolation wards can pose any threat to the nearby Labour Colony and submit a comprehensive report in the court.

The bench after reviewing the report allowed the local administration Sukkur to set up corona virus isolation wards at the proposed site.

The judges also remarked that the district administration would be held solely responsible for the provision of facilities to suspected patients and to ensure they are kept in the contained area.

The team inspected the proposed area for setting up the coronavirus isolation wards, and found the provincial government to have taken all necessary safeguards to confine the menace within the set-up. It informed the SHC bench that the government had assigned as many as 30 medical officers along with paramedical staff, besides arranging for food and other facilities in the isolation wards.

