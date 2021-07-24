After sacrificial animals;Bar B Q parties season at its peak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :After Eid ul Azha the trend of family gatherings by arranging Bar B Q parties had been witnessed in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to enjoy delicious cuisines prepared from sacrificial meat.

A resident Murtaza Fazal said, "Family and friends like to gather around to eat delicious food and what's a better way to do it than hosting a barbecue party outdoors.

" Adding he said people do not like traditional dishes like Qorma, Biryani, Polao etc on Eid.

Barbecue is the best way to eat sacrificial meat and enjoy the festivity with our near and dear ones.

Eid ul Azha is always fun-filled as all my cousins gather at our rooftop and we enjoy a barbecue party and meat dishes at night.

Another resident of Rawalpindi Rizwan Ahmed said,"As barbeque the most favourite among all irrespective young,old,or a kid everyone prefers hot and spicy food during pleasant weather after rains".

