After seeking overflight permission, Modi refuses to use Pakistan’s airspace

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th June, 2019) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not fly over Pakistan’s airspace to travel to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on June 13-14.

After asking Pakistan for overflight permission, Modi has decided not to fly over Pakistan. He will instead fly to Bishkek tomorrow via Iran and Oman.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry said that the government of India had explored ‘two options’ for the route to be taken by the VVIP aircraft to Bishkek.

“A decision has now been taken that the VVIP aircraft will fly via Oman, Iran and Central Asian countries on the way to Bishkek," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Pakistan on Monday approved in principle the Indian government’s request to let Prime Minister Modi’s aircraft fly over the Pakistani airspace to Bishkek.

The Indian government had requested Pakistan to allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft to fly over Pakistani airspace on June 13.

India had sent a formal request in writing in this regard.

Modi will be attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, no meeting has been arranged between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian premier Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the SCO in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek.

In February, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced closure of the country's airspace for commercial flights. The decision was taken after the Pakistani army downed two Indian military jets that had crossed the Line of Control in disputed Kashmir region.

In a rare exception, Pakistan had allowed Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to fly directly over Pakistani airspace while on her way to the SCO meeting.