After Sindh, Punjab is also planning to impose an energy-saving plan

Markets in Punjab are expected to open early in the morning and shut around 9:00 p.m.

Punjab has chosen to follow Sindh's lead and implement an energy conservation plan to address the power problem, according to reports.

According to knowledgeable sources, the authorities have completed consultations with trade associations and chambers of commerce. According to insiders, the energy-saving scheme will be implemented starting next week.

Pharmacies, bakeries, and gas stations will be excluded from the time constraints. Authorities are also considering closing restaurants and hotels early.

In the first phase, the energy-saving plan will be implemented for two months. According to insiders, the topic would be considered after the months of July and August.

It is worth noting that the Sindh government stated on Friday that all markets, including shopping malls, will close at 9:00 p.m. across the province to preserve electricity amid the country's chronic power crisis.

Markets will close at 9:00 p.m., wedding halls at 10.30 p.m., and restaurants at 11:00 p.m., according to a notice.